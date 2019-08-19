Winnipeg police investigating reported theft of RCMP officer’s gun, Taser

Winnipeg police say their major crimes unit is investigating the alleged theft of a gun and a Taser from an RCMP officer.

Police say the incident happened during a break-in last Thursday or Friday in the city’s Island Lakes neighbourhood.

According to police, the officer reported that his service pistol and conductive energy weapon were taken from a safe during a break and enter.

Police say the gun was secured with a trigger lock and was not loaded.

Numerous personal items were also reported stolen, however police say no ammunition was taken.