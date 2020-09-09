Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba legislature may return to somewhat normal during pandemic, premier says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Premier Brian Pallister says discussions are underway to have the Manitoba Legislature sit starting in October.
Premier Brian Pallister says discussions are underway to have the Manitoba Legislature sit starting in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ruth Bonneville - POOL

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the legislature will operate more closely to normal when politicians return to the chamber next month, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to move dozens of bills forward that have been stalled since the spring — on topics ranging from electricity rates to Sunday and holiday shopping hours.

Read more: Manitoba households saved $812 due to provincial measures despite COVID-19: PC government

The government also has yet to formally pass a bill that implements many measures in the spring budget.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the party’s budget-blocking procedures

Proceedings in the legislature ground to a halt in the spring when the Opposition New Democrats stalled proceedings for several days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba says cutting non essential jobs will free up money for COVID 19 fight

As the COVID-19 pandemic grew, the legislature recessed and came back briefly, sitting only one day a week with fewer politicians in their seats.

Pallister says negotiations with the opposition are ongoing, but the aim is to have the legislature sit for full weeks when it reconvenes in early October.

Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus in manitobaBrian PallisterCoronavirus in WinnipegManitoba Government
