Okanagan weather: Smoke from wildfires to thicken in valley

After some brief relief from wildfire smoke on Wednesday, a southerly wind will kick in on Thursday, bringing in a fresh wave of smoke from Washington state.

Sunshine will stick around all day, with temperatures making it into the high 20s or low 30s, depending on smoke thickness in any given area.

Dry weather will linger in the Okanagan to finish the workweek, with smoke reducing air quality and visibility on Friday as the mercury attempts to make it into the upper 20s or low 30s.

Smoke is expected to linger in the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Generally speaking, the smoke will likely linger with a southerly flow through the weekend and beyond, with sunny skies sticking around above it.

Daytime highs in areas with thicker smoke will drop into the upper 20s while remaining in the low 30s in areas that are sunnier.

Clouds return on Monday with the possibility of showers into the middle of the week, as afternoon temperatures return to the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

