Drayton Valley shooting sends 1 man to hospital, RCMP searching for suspect truck

A man was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after being shot in a central Alberta town Wednesday morning.

RCMP said officers in Drayton Valley responded to a 911 call at 8:42 a.m., and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the local hospital, where STARS air ambulance said it was dispatched to shortly after 9 a.m.

STARS said it rendezvoused with EMS on the ground and airlifted the injured man to Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

STAR 3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Drayton Valley, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 9, 2020

Cpl. Laurel Scott with the RCMP said officers are searching for a truck involved.

Witness evidence indicated that a black, extended cab, older model pickup truck — either a Ford or a Chevrolet — left the scene of the shooting, police said.

The truck has a white and/or red decal on the rear window that may possibly be a maple leaf. The suspects in the truck are believed to have a firearm and should not be approached. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

RCMP said the shooting was an isolated incident and did not happened at a school.

Wild Rose School Division superintendent Brad Volkman said three schools were in a hold and secure due to police activity near Frank Maddock High School, Aurora Elementary School and Evergreen Elementary School.

The hold and secure — in which classes carry on as normal but the front door of the school is locked — was lifted between 11 and 11:30 a.m. after RCMP said there was no longer any threat in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting, suspects or truck is asked to call the Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4456 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

