Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Economy

‘Can you imagine living with this all day?’ Vancouver restaurant to close due to rising crime

By Rumina Daya Global News
Vancouver business shutting down because of crime
The owner of a restaurant in downtown Vancouver says he's shutting down because crime is out of control in his neighbourhood. Rumina Daya reports.

The owner of a restaurant on West Hastings Street in Vancouver says his business is shutting down because of deteriorating conditions in his neighbourhood.

Waleed Sukarrie of Balila Taste Kitchen, a Middle Eastern-inspired eatery, said theft is out of control and that he has to clean up human waste from his front door every morning.

Chinatown business owner hurt during random attack
Chinatown business owner hurt during random attack

“We’re standing here. Can you smell it?” Sukarrie asked a Global News crew on Tuesday. “Can you imagine living with this all day?”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he also has to deal with broken windows, used needles discarded on the sidewalk, and high turnover because staff say they don’t feel safe there.

Those challenges, plus a $4,700-a-month lease, contributed to his decision to close, he said.

Read more: Vancouver gym owner injured in alleged assault says neighbourhod is more dangerous amid COVID-19

“You try your best to be compassionate about it, but the direct impact on you is phenomenal,” Sukarrie said.

“I’ve reached the stage where I don’t want to come every morning and just clean the crap every day, every day, every day.”

Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver
Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver

Graham Williams, who lives a few doors down, said residents in his building are also fed up with crime. He said they have received no help from city hall, so they have hired private security at $3,000 a month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“What I would say to the mayor is, ‘Oh, you actually exist?'” Williams said. “You’re Vancouver’s transparent mayor. I’ve been trying to get hold of you for six months. Everybody in this area has. Your lack of response is astounding.”

Read more: Canada’s other health-care crisis: the epidemic of fatal drug overdoses

Mayor Kennedy Stewart told Global News that he understands residents’ frustration, and that police are working to reallocate resources to “hotspot neighbourhoods.”

“What we have to do is really get at the causes of crime, which is getting folks the help they need to get to a better place,” Stewart said.

Vancouver’s biggest social issues have been brought into their sharpest focus ever under COVID-19.

Read more: Kids involved in ‘scary incidents’ near Vancouver homeless camp, councillor says

The province’s decision in June to move tent city residents in Vancouver and Victoria into temporary housing in a bid to slow the spread of the virus was followed by people setting up newer, larger camps nearby.

Police stepped up patrols around the 400-tent Strathcona Park after neighbours complained of being threatened.

Advocates for drug users, and public health officials have pointed to an unsafe drug supply that’s caused new levels of psychosis and delirium — and made B.C.’s other public health emergency, the opioid crisis, even worse.

Story continues below advertisement
Mayor Kennedy Stewart on impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vancouver’s DTES
Mayor Kennedy Stewart on impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vancouver’s DTES

Any help from government would come too late for Sukarrie. After three years in the community, he will serve his last customer before the end of the month.

“That is heartbreaking,” Casey Vickers, one of his regulars, said. “I only just found that out last week. It’s been an important place in the neighbourhood for a lot of people.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver crimeDowntown Vancouver CrimeBalila Taste KitchenBalila Taste Kitchen closingVancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart crimevancouver restaurant closes because crimeVancouver restaurant closingwest hastings streetwest hastings street crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers