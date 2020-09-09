Waterloo Region reports 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,480

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,480.

The death toll in the region remains at 120 as no new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 1,326 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is three more since Tuesday’s report.

Out of the 34 active cases in Waterloo Region, none are in the hospital.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home has been declared over after one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Two outbreaks remain in the region at the Village of University Gates Long-Term Care and A.R. Goudie Long-Term Care.

Story continues below advertisement

Each facility has only reported a single case.

Waterloo Region has already seen 27 cases in September after public health reported 68 cases in all of August.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the higher pace is not surprising.

She said September will likely bring more cases than August as students head back to school and more residents become comfortable with the province’s reopening plan.

1:13 Coronavirus: Dr. Tam calls case-count increase as schools reopen ‘concerning’ Coronavirus: Dr. Tam calls case-count increase as schools reopen ‘concerning’

“I think people are having a little more confidence about being out there and interacting,” Wang said on Tuesday. “We are entering a stage where we are going to have more interactions, so therefore I expect we are going to have more cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 149 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 43,685.

No new deaths were reported as the death toll remained at 2,813.