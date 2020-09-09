3 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex, 3 in Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Wednesday.

That brings the region’s total case count to 742, of which 673 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died, most recently on June 12.

The new cases mean there are at least 12 known active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction. It’s unclear where all of the cases are located.

The three new cases were all reported in London, health unit figures show. One person is in their 20s while two are in their 50s. None are listed as being health-care workers.

Two have their exposure source listed as “no known link,” while the other has their exposure source listed as “pending or undetermined.” None are listed as being in hospital.

Few other details are available.

Health officials reported one new case and one recovery on Tuesday, two new cases on Monday and one case and two recoveries on Sunday.

At least 686 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 1.14 as of Wednesday. Looking back 14 days to Aug. 26, the average is 1.21.

As of Wednesday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 146.2, while Ontario’s was 292.9.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent as of the week of Aug. 23, the most recent figures available. Ontario’s was 0.5 per cent. The health unit tested 5,442 people that week.

People in their 20s remain the largest group of cases, accounting for 157 cases, followed by people in their 50s with 111 cases and people 80 and above with 107.

At least 58 per cent of cases involve women, while about 22 per cent involve health-care workers — of which 83 per cent are listed as women.

No outbreaks are currently active in the region. At least 27 have been declared during the pandemic, including 21 at seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks are tied to 190 of the region’s cases and 35 of its deaths, but have been linked to few, if any, cases in the last month.

At least 115 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 32 who required intensive care.

It’s not clear whether there are any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 149 new cases on Wednesday but no new deaths.

There were also 136 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 43,685, which includes 2,813 deaths and 39,332 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says Toronto is reporting 50 new cases, Peel is reporting 41 and Ottawa has 16 new cases.

The province completed 17,605 tests over the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported on Wednesday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The region’s total case count remains unchanged at 254, of which 247 people have recovered. Five deaths have also been reported, most recently on July 3.

Health officials reported three recoveries on Tuesday and have reported no new cases since Aug. 26.

There remain at least two known active cases in the region — one in Aylmer, the other in Bayham.

Both involve men who are reportedly in hospital, one in intensive care. One is in his 50s, the other in his 60s.

According to health unit figures, Aylmer has reported the highest number of cases overall during the pandemic with 82, recording an incidence rate of nearly 1,100 cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, St. Thomas, which has reported 37 cases, has an incidence rate of 95.1 per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere, Bayham has reported 38 cases, while Tillsonburg has reported 25 and Woodstock 22.

At least 102 of the region’s cases are linked to close contact with another case, while 38 are due to workplace exposure. Twenty-seven cases involve health-care workers, 23 are linked to travel, 13 are tied to social gatherings and one involves a resident of an institution.

Fifty-five cases are listed as having an “unknown” exposure source.

At least 23 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 11 in intensive care.

According to figures put out by the health unit, cough, fever, fatigue and headache have been the top four most common symptoms reported by those testing positive.

The region’s test-positivity rate was 0.3 per cent as of the week of Aug. 23, the most recent figures available. At least 2,741 people were tested that week.

Huron and Perth

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 123, of which 115 people have recovered. Five people have died.

The new cases, all reported in Perth South in Perth County, are the only known active cases in the region.

Health officials reported no change on Tuesday and did not issue an update over the long weekend.

By region, at least 45 cases have been reported in Perth County, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East.

Elsewhere, at least 43 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron and 10 in South Huron.

In Stratford, 29 cases have been reported, along with four deaths, while in St. Marys, six cases and one death have been reported.

People in their 20s make up the largest group of cases by age with 26, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 22 each.

Few other details were available, as the health unit is still in the midst of transitioning to the province’s new case and contact management system, a process that began Aug. 13.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Tuesday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The region’s total confirmed case count remains at 341, of which 314 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, a tally unchanged since early June.

At least two cases remain active in the region. It’s not clear where the cases are located, as the health unit has refused to release location information.

Health officials reported no change late Monday and reported one recovery late Sunday and one case late Saturday.

There were also no changes in the total number of people who have had to be hospitalized, a tally that has remained at 58 since late May.

Bluewater Health discharged its last COVID-19 patient on June 14.

There have also been no active outbreaks in the county since Aug. 15. Outbreaks are linked to at least 109 cases and 16 deaths.

At least 10 have been declared: nine at local seniors’ homes and one at a workplace the health unit did not identify.

According to health unit figures, 41 per cent of cases are due to close contact of a confirmed case, while 35 per cent are linked to outbreaks and 22 per cent are listed as having an “unknown” source. Two per cent are linked to travel.

At least 57 per cent of cases involve women and girls, and 18 per cent of all cases are listed as being health-care workers.

People 80 and above make up 22 per cent of cases, followed by people in their 50s with 15 per cent and people in their 20s with 14 per cent.

The health unit says at least 24,124 tests have been received as of late Tuesday, and at least 1.4 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— With files from The Canadian Press