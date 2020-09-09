Menu

Canada

2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Both EMS and CPS said the children were hit in the area of 17 Avenue and 25 Street Southwest at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Both EMS and CPS said the children were hit in the area of 17 Avenue and 25 Street Southwest at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Global News

Two children were injured on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in southwest Calgary.

The children were hit in the area of 17 Avenue and 25 Street Southwest at around 8:15 a.m.

EMS said the children appeared to be elementary-school-aged and suffered various serious injuries. They were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

It’s not known if the children were in a crosswalk when they were hit.

More to come… 

