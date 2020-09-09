2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two children were injured on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in southwest Calgary.

The children were hit in the area of 17 Avenue and 25 Street Southwest at around 8:15 a.m.

EMS said the children appeared to be elementary-school-aged and suffered various serious injuries. They were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

It’s not known if the children were in a crosswalk when they were hit.

More to come…