Manitoba households saved $812 despite COVID, claims PC government

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government has saved households $812 on average this year, despite a large projected provincial deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit, we acted quickly” to support frontline workers, vulnerable people and secure personal protective equipment, said Pallister.

“Budget 2020 tax measures, as well as COVID-19 measures tied directly to household savings, will result in estimated total savings of $405.9 million across Manitoba this year,” the premier said.

Manitoba’s estimated 500,000 households will see average savings of $812, he added.

The PC government was re-elected on Sept. 10, 2019. At the time, Pallister called the win a step forward for the province.

“Forward to balanced budgets, forward to better care and sooner,” he said.

“Forward to new schools for our children and grandchildren, forward to a stronger economy for all of us and forward to more affordability for families …with lower taxes and more money right on the kitchen tables of Manitoba families.”

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic quickly destroyed plans the government had to balance the budget.

Budget numbers released in June showed a deficit of $2.9 billion for the province this year, based on economic projections from banks and other institutions.

In early March, the government forecast a $220-million deficit. Three weeks later, as COVID-19 numbers grew across Canada, the government warned the deficit could reach $5 billion.