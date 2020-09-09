Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton Police search for violent suspect

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 7:24 am
Man found dead in east end is Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2019: police
Hamilton Police Detective Sgt. Steve Berezuik says officers located a deceased man in a third-floor apartment at 555 Queenston Road on Sept. 29 and determined his death was suspicious due to "signs of trauma."

Hamilton Police are hoping for help in finding a suspect in a string of violent offences over the summer.

Officers say 21-year-old Nathanial McCoy is wanted on charges that include assault, choking, forcible confinement, theft and mischief.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Hamilton’s Spencer Gorge to reopen by reservation only, conservation authority says

Investigators say he has no fixed address, but has ties to Hamilton and Peel Region.

Nathanial McCoy, 21, is wanted on charges that include assault, choking, forcible confinement, theft and mischief
Nathanial McCoy, 21, is wanted on charges that include assault, choking, forcible confinement, theft and mischief. Hamilton Police Service

 

Story continues below advertisement

Police caution that if you should see him, don’t approach him and call 911 immediately.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at Crime Stoppers

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamOntPeel RegionHamilton Police Servicehamilton ontarioHamilton assault suspecthamilton police wantedhamilton violent suspect
Flyers
More weekly flyers