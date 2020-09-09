Hamilton Police search for violent suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are hoping for help in finding a suspect in a string of violent offences over the summer.

Officers say 21-year-old Nathanial McCoy is wanted on charges that include assault, choking, forcible confinement, theft and mischief.

Investigators say he has no fixed address, but has ties to Hamilton and Peel Region.

Nathanial McCoy, 21, is wanted on charges that include assault, choking, forcible confinement, theft and mischief. Hamilton Police Service

Police caution that if you should see him, don’t approach him and call 911 immediately.

