Hamilton police search for suspects after home invasion reported on East Mountain

Hamilton police are not ruling out the possibility that three men attempted a home invasion overnight Friday on the East Mountain.

Investigators canvassed a neighbourhood near East 38th Street and Crocket Street on Friday morning after a 911 call around 1 a.m. reported three men confronted occupants of a home in that area.

Police say people sleeping inside the home were allegedly awoken by banging at their door.

Eventually, the occupants ended up face to face with three male suspects after they forced their way in, according to police.

Witnesses say one of the men was armed with a gun.

READ MORE: Police charge Brampton man after reportedly finding gun, cocaine, $10K during Oakville traffic stop

After the occupants of the home resisted demands from the suspects, police say the trio ran southbound on East 38th Street towards Crocket and likely fled in a dark-coloured Mazda 3.

Nothing was taken from the home and investigators are not ruling out that this was a targeted incident.

Police are hoping to talk with witnesses and are asking nearby residents to check their security systems for any suspicious activity.

The suspects are believed to be aged 25 to 35 years old, and two were wearing hoodies, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-8927, 905-546-3851, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on edge after home invasion ends in alleged sexual assault