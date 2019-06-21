Police charge Brampton man after reportedly finding gun, cocaine, $10K during Oakville traffic stop

Halton police have charged a 23-year-old from Brampton after they say officers seized a loaded handgun, crack cocaine and $10,000 cash during a traffic stop in Oakville.

Investigators say the vehicle was stopped after doing 160 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Third Line around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

As officers approached the vehicle off the QEW at Dorval Drive and Speers Road, police say officers observed a small amount of cannabis in plain view.

After an additional search, police found the gun, cocaine and cash.

Detectives say the serial number of the seized gun had been tampered with.

Tristen Mason Passee of Brampton is facing multiple charges pf unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as numerous charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including stunt driving, and the Cannabis Act.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.

