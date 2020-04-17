Hamilton police search for suspect in alleged Ancaster assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man who injured a 60-year-old woman inside her own home in early March.

Investigators don’t believe the assault at a home in the Meadowlands area of Ancaster on the afternoon of March 6 was random.

It’s alleged the male suspect knocked on the front door and entered the home a short time before the assault. He fled the scene in a newer model grey, two-door, Honda Civic, say police.

After the incident, the female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say the suspect in an Ancaster assault on March 2, 2020, was dressed mainly in grey. Hamilton Police Service

The suspect — caught on the home’s surveillance system — had black hair, a black beard and was wearing a grey-hooded sweater, grey pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8970 or 905-546-3851.

Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.