Hamilton police search for suspect in alleged Ancaster assault

Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man who injured a 60-year-old woman inside her own home in early March.
Investigators don’t believe the assault at a home in the Meadowlands area of Ancaster on the afternoon of March 6 was random.
It’s alleged the male suspect knocked on the front door and entered the home a short time before the assault. He fled the scene in a newer model grey, two-door, Honda Civic, say police.
After the incident, the female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect — caught on the home’s surveillance system — had black hair, a black beard and was wearing a grey-hooded sweater, grey pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8970 or 905-546-3851.
Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
COMMENTS