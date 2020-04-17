Menu

Crime

Hamilton police search for suspect in alleged Ancaster assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 3:32 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect from an early march assault at an Ancaster home.
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect from an early march assault at an Ancaster home.

Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man who injured a 60-year-old woman inside her own home in early March.

Investigators don’t believe the assault at a home in the Meadowlands area of Ancaster on the afternoon of March 6 was random.

It’s alleged the male suspect knocked on the front door and entered the home a short time before the assault. He fled the scene in a newer model grey, two-door, Honda Civic, say police.

After the incident, the female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say the suspect in an Ancaster assault on March 2, 2020, was dressed mainly in grey.
Hamilton police say the suspect in an Ancaster assault on March 2, 2020, was dressed mainly in grey.

The suspect — caught on the home’s surveillance system — had black hair, a black beard and was wearing a grey-hooded sweater, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8970 or 905-546-3851.

Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceAncastermeadowlandsassault in ancasterattack in ancaster
