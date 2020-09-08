Hamilton’s Spencer Gorge to reopen by reservation only, conservation authority says

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) says it will reopen the Spencer Gorge conservation area on Sept. 19, but by reservation only.

The outdoor recreation area and its falls were closed earlier his year amid the COVID-19 pandemic “due to their limited size and capacity for physical distancing”, according to the agency.

A scheduled visit will allow for one two-hour hike, rain or shine, to either Webster’s Falls, or Dundas Peak and just Tews Falls on a weekend or weekday. The reservations times are at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. daily.

“The HCA was unable to run the shuttle bus service this year, due to safety concerns for visitors around physical distancing and sanitizing of the bus,” said chairman Lloyd Ferguson.

“This move to a mandatory reservation system will manage visitor numbers for physical distancing and provide a safe and equitable way to enjoy a hike in the area.”

The cost for the hikes will be $10 per car and $5 per passenger, with a $10 reservation fee tacked on. HCA season pass holders will get free admission but will have to pay the reservation fee.

Walk-ups or drive-ups will not be permitted. Parking fines for violators are $250.

Reservation holders will still have to abide by the city’s COVID-19 measures which include physical distancing of two metres from others, following marked trails and remaining behind fenced areas.

Pets are allowed but must be on a leash at all times.

The city began opening waterfalls and outdoor recreational areas in mid-July as Hamilton began its move into Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

However, Tews Falls, Websters Falls and Dundas Peak stayed closed since shuttle services were not available due to the novel coronavirus.