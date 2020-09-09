Menu

Crime

RCMP seek tips on driver involved in Red Deer hit and run that sent pedestrian to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 12:58 am
RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as they try to find the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit and run in Red Deer on Friday that sent the victim to hospital. Supplied by RCMP

RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as they try to find the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit and run in Red Deer last week that sent the victim to hospital.

On Friday at about 11:30 p.m., a pedestrian was using a crosswalk on 47 Avenue and 49 Street, police said. Police allege the person was then hit by a red and gold Dodge Ram pickup truck.

“After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle did not attempt to stop,” RCMP said in a news release. “The victim was airlifted to hospital and is currently in ICU.”

Police have released several photos of the truck, which can be viewed at the bottom of this article. Anyone who may have information about the truck, the driver or the hit and run is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.

