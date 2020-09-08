Edmonton police charge pair in relation to break-and-enter spree with more than 55 incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton police have charged two people with breaking and entering after a series of crimes over the summer.

Between July 24 and Sept. 1, police said there were more than 55 early-morning commercial break and enters in Edmonton, Leduc and Acheson. The crimes involved a light SUV as a getaway vehicle, police said.

According to police, businesses in strip malls were targeted for cash and retail items, and it’s estimated that more than $5,000 in cash and goods were stolen. Some of the items stolen from businesses included food, hair and pet products, gift cards, a computer, cash registers and debit machines.

Last Tuesday, officers spotted the suspect vehicle at a gas station in southwest Edmonton. As police trailed the vehicle along with Leduc RCMP, the suspects were spotted breaking into a business in Leduc. Two people in the vehicle were arrested on the scene, officers said.

Cody Caldwell, 36, faces 32 charges of breaking and entering. Ayla Armstrong, 31, was charged with the same offence but police did not say how many counts she faces.

Police said additional charges are pending against both suspects.