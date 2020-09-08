Candidate slate set for Halifax election as mayoral race grows to three candidates

Send this page to someone via email

The slate of candidates for the Halifax Regional Municipality’s upcoming election has been finalized and it’s now officially a three-horse race for the municipality’s mayoral seat.

Incumbent mayor Mike Savage will face off against Coun. Matt Whitman, the current representative for the Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets, and political newcomer Max Taylor.

Whitman and Savage have previously announced their plans to run but Taylor’s inclusion in the race was a last minute surprise.

On his campaign’s Facebook page, the 22-year-old says his platform is “simple”

“Get out and vote. I don’t care who you vote for, I care that you vote,” he writes.

One of the more notable aspects of Taylor’s presence in the race is his status on social media platform Tik Tok.

He’s built a following of more than 600,000 people on the platform and his videos have generated more than 20.6 million likes.

What that will do for his candidacy is up in the air, but he’s sure to bring a youthful energy to the process.

Coun. Tim Outhit acclaimed

The final day to register as an official candidate for Halifax Regional Council was Tuesday and after the dust settled and the municipality refreshed its list of confirmed candidates only one person is set to be acclaimed to their position.

Coun. Tim Outhit, the current representative for Bedford–Wentworth, will return to the council for another four-year term after no one registered to challenge him.

He’s represented the district since 2008.

“I am surprised, thrilled and also humbled,” Outhit wrote in a Facebook post.

“I will now get back to work on your behalf and I look forward to working with you and for you!”

Hendsbee re-offers

Coun. David Hendsbee will re-offer in this October’s election.

He was the only current representative that had yet to publicly announce his intentions, but is now officially registered with the municipality as a candidate.

He’ll face off against three challengers in the district of Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore; David Boyd, Nicoll Johnson, Tim Milligan.

Nearly a third of council guaranteed to be new faces

At least five of the 16 places on Halifax Regional Council are guaranteed to have a new representative after Halifax heads to the polls.

Coun. Russel Walker, representative for Halifax–Bedford Basin West, confirmed in July that he’d bring his 27-year career as a municipal politician to an end.

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll of Cole Harbour–Westphal, announced earlier in July that she would not be running for council again after 12 years on the governing body.

Coun. Bill Karsten of Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage announced in May he’d be stepping aside after four terms in council.

Coun. Stephen Adams of Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

Whitman of Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets will also not be running for his seat again as he faces off in the afore-mentioned mayoral race.

The municipal election is set for Oct. 17.

