London teens charged after man robbed of bus tickets, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two London teenagers have been charged after a man was robbed of bus tickets over the weekend near Adelaide Street just north of the Thames River.

Police said it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday along Nelson Street near Adelaide.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old man walking down the street was approached by three male youths.

One, police said, was armed with a knife and demanded the man’s wallet, while another asked him if he had any money, which he did not.

Read more: London police investigating after noose found in woods

The group fled the area on foot after taking bus tickets from the wallet, and officers were contacted, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later located the trio near Wellington Road and the Thames River, and say they fled down a bike path into a nearby park after spotting officers.

Three teens were later arrested, and two, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, were jointly charged with robbery. The third was not charged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.