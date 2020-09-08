Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

TIFF invites 500 frontline workers to free ‘Concrete Cowboy’ screening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2020 12:17 pm
TIFF
A TIFF sign brightens up King St. during the 2018 film festival. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight are set to receive virtual tickets to one of the hottest titles at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF is offering a free digital screening of Concrete Cowboy for 500 essential workers in the Toronto area next week.

Directed by Ricky Staub, the film stars Idris Elba as a Philadelphia cowboy reconnecting with his estranged son, played by Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin.

Trending Stories

Read more: Faced with a pandemic-altered festival, TIFF makes big compromises with sponsors

TIFF says it’s working with hospitals, long-term care facilities, mental health organizations and other groups to extend invites to the Sept. 14 screening.

Organizers say prime spots will also be reserved for frontline workers at the RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place.

Story continues below advertisement

TIFF says people can nominate a “COVID-19 community hero” for a chance to win a special night out.

The festival runs from Sept. 10 to 19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19TIFFTIFF 2020concrete cowboyconcrete cowboy tifftiff 2020 screeningtiff covid-19tiff free screening
Flyers
More weekly flyers