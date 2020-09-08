TIFF invites 500 frontline workers to free ‘Concrete Cowboy’ screening

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight are set to receive virtual tickets to one of the hottest titles at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF is offering a free digital screening of Concrete Cowboy for 500 essential workers in the Toronto area next week.

Directed by Ricky Staub, the film stars Idris Elba as a Philadelphia cowboy reconnecting with his estranged son, played by Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin.

TIFF says it’s working with hospitals, long-term care facilities, mental health organizations and other groups to extend invites to the Sept. 14 screening.

Organizers say prime spots will also be reserved for frontline workers at the RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place.

TIFF says people can nominate a “COVID-19 community hero” for a chance to win a special night out.

The festival runs from Sept. 10 to 19.