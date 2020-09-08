Police chase outside Brandon leads to drug and weapons charges for man, teenage girl

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man and a teenage girl from Boissevain, Man., are each facing drug and weapon charges after police say they led officers on a chase through gravel roads outside the western Manitoba city Monday night.

Police say they tried to pull over an erratic driver on the outskirts of the city shortly before 9:30 p.m., but the driver fled.

They say the driver hit speeds of roughly 90 km/h while trying to evade police on gravel roads outside Brandon. They say the chase ended in a field just east of Hwy 250 after the suspect vehicle drove through a barbed-wire fence and got stuck.

1:43 Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon

Two suspects in the vehicle — who police say both have “extensive prior police involvement” — were arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the vehicle found roughly 11 grams of meth, a hatchet, and approximately $1,200 in cash, police say.

A 33-year-old man from Brandon was to appear in court Tuesday, charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon, prohibited driving, dangerous driving, flight from police, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Media release for the last 24 hours: Huntinghawk warrant executed, police pursuit, etc. https://t.co/QIY5ClBcC0 — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) September 8, 2020

A 17-year-old female who was also in the vehicle is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a probation order, and five counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Read more: 3 remaining suspects in racially charged stabbing in Brandon identified

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the teen was also wanted on a warrant for previous charges of assault and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The teenage suspect was also scheduled to appear in a Brandon courtroom Tuesday.

1:08 Brandon reaction to alleged racist attack Brandon reaction to alleged racist attack