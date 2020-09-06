3 remaining suspects in racially charged stabbing in Brandon identified

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon have one suspect in custody and have identified two others as the investigation into an attack on a Black man in Brandon, Man. on Thursday continues.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Steven Jason Huntinghawk and Annie Rose Huntinghawk. Each faces charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

Police have also arrested a 21-year-old woman after she was recognized by police as being wanted in relation to the attack in the downtown Brandon area near the skate park where the assault took place.

Police say she is in custody and will appear in front of a justice today facing charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

She was arrested Saturday at 8:10 p.m.

