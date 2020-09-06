Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

3 remaining suspects in racially charged stabbing in Brandon identified

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 1:22 pm
A Brandon police officer is facing charges after an IIU investigation.
A Brandon police officer is facing charges after an IIU investigation. Brandon Police / File

Police in Brandon have one suspect in custody and have identified two others as the investigation into an attack on a Black man in Brandon, Man. on Thursday continues.

Watch: Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Steven Jason Huntinghawk and Annie Rose Huntinghawk. Each faces charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

Police have also arrested a 21-year-old woman after she was recognized by police as being wanted in relation to the attack in the downtown Brandon area near the skate park where the assault took place.

Read more: Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon

Police say she is in custody and will appear in front of a justice today facing charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

She was arrested Saturday at 8:10 p.m.

SUPPLIED / BRANDON POLICE
SUPPLIED / BRANDON POLICE
Brandon ManitobaBrandon PoliceBrandon attack
