Traffic

Road closed in both directions after trees, power lines down on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Monday.
Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Monday. Credit: Shane MacKichan

Strong winds in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon brought down trees and power lines on Lougheed Highway.

The trees came down in the 25800-block of the highway.

The road is currently closed in both directions between 240 Street and 272 Street, which is 6.1 kilometres.

A vehicle was trapped under the lines with three people inside.

They waited in the car until BC Hydro crews could get them out safely.

Hydro estimates the road will remain closed until at least midnight.

Labour Day weather statement in effect for B.C. south coast
Labour Day weather statement in effect for B.C. south coast

Read more: Strong winds expected to gust across B.C.’s south coast Labour Day evening

A special weather statement has been issued for most of B.C.’s south coast Monday with winds expected to gust between 40 and 70 km/h by the evening.

The statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, the Southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island.

The winds are expected to pick up due to rising pressures in the B.C. interior.

Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Monday. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Monday.
Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Monday. Credit: Shane MacKichan
More to come.

