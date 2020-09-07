Road closed in both directions after trees, power lines down on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon brought down trees and power lines on Lougheed Highway.

The trees came down in the 25800-block of the highway.

The road is currently closed in both directions between 240 Street and 272 Street, which is 6.1 kilometres.

A vehicle was trapped under the lines with three people inside.

They waited in the car until BC Hydro crews could get them out safely.

Hydro estimates the road will remain closed until at least midnight.

A special weather statement has been issued for most of B.C.’s south coast Monday with winds expected to gust between 40 and 70 km/h by the evening.

The statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, the Southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island.

The winds are expected to pick up due to rising pressures in the B.C. interior.

