Strong winds expected to gust across B.C.’s south coast Labour Day evening

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued for most of B.C.’s south coast Monday with winds expected to gust between 70 and 80 km/h by the evening.

The statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, the Southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island.

The winds are expected to pick up due to rising pressures in the B.C. interior.

2:45 B.C. morning weather forecast: Sep 7 B.C. morning weather forecast: Sep 7

Northeast wind gusts are picking up quickly in the Fraser Valley… pic.twitter.com/mG41Z6vWcc — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) September 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The wind warning has prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay to expand the evacuation alert on the Doctor Creek wildfire to include an area of mostly Crown land on the south side of the fire.

This area does not include any homes but does include the Buhl Creek recreation site, Doctor Creek cabin recreation site and the Skookumchuck Forest Service Road.

0:32 Strong wind in the Okanagan during wildfire season Strong wind in the Okanagan during wildfire season

This Alert is in addition to the existing Evacuation Order for five properties and Evacuation Alert for five properties in the Findlay Creek area, which both remain in effect.

“Although there are no residential properties in this area and much of the access is closed due to the Area Restriction, we want to ensure recreationalists are aware of the potential for fire growth and are taking steps to be adequately prepared,” information officer Loree Duczek said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement