Richmond man drowns while on boat charter near Keats Island in Howe Sound

Send this page to someone via email

A Richmond man who went into medical distress while swimming off the northern tip of Keats Island in Howe Sound northwest of Vancouver yesterday afternoon has died.

The victim had been on a boat charter with friends on Sunday, and is said to have been in the water for just a few minutes when he began experiencing difficulty breathing.

Emergency Health Services called police at about 4 p.m. to assist with the man’s rescue.

Police met paramedics, Coast Guard and Fire Department staff at the Gibsons government dock where they attempted to revive the man, but he did not survive.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating the cause of the man’s death.