Vernon pipe band takes practice on the road to entertain seniors during pandemic

For the last several months residents at Vernon seniors homes have been treated to music courtesy of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band.

Like others with musical gifts, the band has been using their talents to entertain seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of their typical Thursday night practice, the group has been playing socially-distanced concerts outside different seniors facilities each week.

The tradition started when the group went to play outside the home of a band member’s grandmother.

“They seemed to really enjoy it so we just carried on,” drummer Sharon Morrison said.

Residents typically watch from outside or on their balconies.

“We have such fun doing it,” Morrison said.

“It is so lovely to see these people being able to tap their toes and enjoy life a little bit because we know how tough it has been for everybody.”

The band plans to carry on the weekly concerts and play for some the seniors residences a second time.