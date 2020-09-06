City of Kelowna ends swimming advisory for Rotary Beach

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna has ended a swimming advisory it issued Saturday for Rotary Beach.

On Saturday the city urged beach goers not to swim at that particular beach because of “elevated bacterial counts” in the water.

By Sunday morning, the city said testing had determined the water was back within Canadian Recreational Water Quality guidelines and the advisory has been lifted.

The city’s other beaches were not experiencing water quality issues and weren’t impacted by the swimming advisory.

“Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste; it is typically poorer in the summer when the warm weather escalates bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom,” the city said.

The concern with the higher than normal bacterial level was that it could make swimmers sick if they drank the water

