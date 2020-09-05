Swimming advisory issued for Rotary Beach in Kelowna; elevated bacteria levels

Send this page to someone via email

A swimming advisory has been issued for Rotary Beach in Kelowna.

On Saturday, the City of Kelowna said elevated bacterial counts at the popular beach on Lakeshore Avenue necessitated the swimming advisory.

According to the city, swimming advisories are issued when bacterial counts are higher than levels allowed in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

Read more: Swimming advisory warning of elevated bacteria levels lifted for Kelowna beach

The city noted that the beach isn’t closed but that advisory signs have been posted so the public can choose whether or not to go swimming.

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach Park until the water quality advisory has been lifted,” said city park services manager Blair Stewart.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill if they ingest the water.”

2:20 Large algae bloom detected in Shuswap Lake Large algae bloom detected in Shuswap Lake

The city says the very young, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water.

It added that when E. coli reaches 200 units per 100 millilitre sample, it’s expected that one per cent of bathers may develop gastrointestinal (stomach) illness if these bacteria are ingested. Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes (not swimmer’s itch), can occur more frequently.

The city says beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of different factors, including currents, runoff, creek outflows, waterfowl and animal waste.

When bacterial levels have returned to acceptable levels, the swimming advisory will be lifted. No other Kelowna beaches are under a swimming advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Endurance athlete attempting record swim of Okanagan Lake Endurance athlete attempting record swim of Okanagan Lake

Related News Swimming advisory warning of elevated bacteria levels lifted for Kelowna beach