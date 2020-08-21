Swimming advisory, elevated bacteria levels, issued for Strathcona Beach in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A swimming advisory for elevated bacterial levels has been issued for a beach in Kelowna.

Interior Health issued the advisory for Stratchcona Beach on Friday, stating that bacterial levels are higher than those allowed by a water quality guideline.

On its beach advisories webpage, Interior Health said the cause of the advisory was unacceptable water quality results.

The City of Kelowna says the beach on Abbot Street is not closed, though swimming advisory signs have been posted.

In a press release, the city said the very young, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water.

“It’s expected that one per cent of bathers may potentially develop gastrointestinal (stomach) illness if water is ingested,” said the city.

“Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes (not swimmer’s itch), can occur more frequently.”

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Strathcona Beach until the water quality advisory has been lifted,” said Blair Stewart, city park services manager.

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill if they ingest the water.”

The city said other Kelowna beaches are not under a swimming advisory, and that they all meet recreational water quality guidelines.

It added that beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of different factors including currents, runoff, creek outflows, and waterfowl.

The city said it and Interior Health sample water quality at higher risk beaches, with no fewer than five samples in a 30-day period.

The city also said when bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels, the swimming advisory will be lifted.