Alberta man, 61, drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Alberta in his early 60s died while swimming in Okanagan Lake on Tuesday afternoon, say police.

Penticton RCMP said the drowning occurred at Okanagan Beach in Penticton, along the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive West.

Police say emergency crews were called to the beach around 2:30 p.m. after witnesses saw the 61-year-old man lose consciousness while swimming.

The man was brought to shore, where CPR was administered. Police say several people assisted, and that emergency crews continued life-saving efforts while he was transported to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the man, visiting from Alberta, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” said Const. James Grandy. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an email to Global News, Penticton RCMP say the drowning isn’t suspicious, but that they and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating the incident.

2:07 RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings