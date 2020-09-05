City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent covid-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

Massive crowds spotted at Breakwater Park have pushed the City of Kingston to close the Gord Downie Pier and beach for the rest of the season.

This is one of several efforts being made by the city to enforce COVID-19 protocols and to limit the spread of the virus.

Effective 11 a.m. Saturday, the City of Kingston has closed off the beach and Gord Downie Pier at Breakwater Park.

Concern of community spread led the city to shut down the beach and pier for the rest of the season.

As of Friday, the city and chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore have issued an emergency order which will enforce physical distancing in all city parks.

“Younger people are back into the community. We welcome them but we also are in a pandemic and its essential these individuals are reminded that the expectation in KFL&A is that there will be physical and social distancing,” said Dr. Moore.

Large gatherings have been a cause for concern for Moore who says the most recent cases of COVID-19 in the province have been younger adults.

The current number of cases in Kingston remain low with only one active case, however, the last three active cases have been adults ranging from 20-30 years old.

With the long weekend, encourages people to act responsibly in order to avoid another outbreak.

“Given the stats that we’ve been looking at, the more and more young people with the virus the higher number of contacts per individual that is a risky environment that we’re heading into.”

The city says those who don’t abide by the emergency order will be fined $500, then $750 for each time following.

The emergency order will remain in effect for 28 days, unless the city decides to extend it further.