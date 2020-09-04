City of Kingston issues emergency order to enforce physical distancing at parks

Send this page to someone via email

Recent large gatherings in the Kingston area have prompted the local chief medical officer of health to appeal to young adults, asking them to abide by COVID-19 protocols. For those who choose not to, the city is now taking additional steps to ensure that people follow physical distancing.

The City of Kingston and the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Dr. Kieran Moore, issued an emergency order on Friday that will enforce physical distancing in all city parks.

This comes after the city has reported several situations where individuals are not practising physical distancing.

After seeing an increase in large gatherings this month, Moore says the city will no longer be only handing out “warnings” to those who choose not to follow the rules.

“We are well beyond education. Our community won’t have any tolerance for large social gatherings in the midst of a pandemic.” Tweet This

The emergency order has also prompted the city to enact a curfew at the Gord Downie Pier at Breakwater Park after hundreds were seen crowding the park this week.

The curfew will be in effect seven days a week, allowing beachgoers to stay until 9 p.m.

On Friday, Moore said he understands the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for young adults as it has forced many to isolate.

However, he is urging everyone to act responsibly in order to prevent another outbreak.

“We cannot have this virus spreading rapidly in that population. Given the high number of contacts of these individuals, it could spread very rapidly.”

As the city heads into the long weekend, Moore is urging the public to follow public health measures, which include physical distancing, wearing a mask when required, frequent handwashing and limiting the number of people one comes in contact with. Limiting your social bubble to 10 people is essential in preventing the spread of the virus, says Moore.

The city says those who are exempt from physical distancing protocols are individuals who are sharing the same household, children under the age of 16 who are with their parents and situations where physical distancing is not possible due to health and safety requirements.

“The virus is here, it wants to spread and it’s very aggressive.”

Moore is urging anyone presenting with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at the Leon’s Centre.