Health officials warn of 3 new possible COVID-19 exposures at Vancouver bars

Health officials are warning the public about three new potential COVID-19 exposure events at Vancouver bars.

All three exposure events were at bars on Vancouver’s Granville strip last weekend, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

The health authority says the potential exposures are all considered “low risk” but that anyone who was at the bars at the dates and times listed below should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

The Compound/Heaven

Address: 1026 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.

Potential exposure date: Aug. 29

Potential exposure time: 9:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Studio Lounge and Nightclub

Address: 919 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.

Potential exposure date: Aug. 28

Potential exposure time: during operating hours

Cabana Lounge

Address: 1159 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.

Potential exposure date: Aug. 28

Potential exposure time: during operating hours

The province toughened its public health order to nightclubs in July, with new requirements including that all patrons stay seated and stay two metres apart when not separated by barriers.

Dance floors, jam session, open mic nights and self-service of alcohol are also banned.

Night clubs were meant to remain closed until Phase 4 of B.C.’s pandemic reopening plan, but health officials have permitted them to operate as pubs or restaurants hosting small events with food and limited seating.