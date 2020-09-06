Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman sees stronger role for Canada on the world stage

Send this page to someone via email

Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman says Canada has an obligation to step up its involvement around the world.

In a rare interview since his retirement, Norman was asked Sunday about how the country is currently operating — politically and militarily — on the world stage.

“I’ll be blunt. I think we can do better. I think we can do better on many fronts,” Norman, the Canadian military’s former second-in-command, told the Roy Green Show.

As a wealthy nation, Norman said, Canada has an obligation to become more active in a world that “isn’t getting any nicer.”

Norman, who discussed China and Arctic sovereignty along with other topics during the interview, did not specifically reference which issues — or parts of the world — Canada should become more active in.

But he suggested the country’s presence could be bolder.

“I think our involvement is going to have to be a bit edgier than it has been in the recent past,” he said. “And I know that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. But I think it’s a conversation that we need to have.”

Norman retired in June of last year after a 38-year career with the Canadian Armed Forces.

He was relieved of his duties as vice-chief of the defence staff in January 2017, and a little more than a year later the RCMP charged him with breach of trust.

The case, which was dogged by accusations of political interference, pertained to allegations that Norman leaked confidential cabinet information related to a shipbuilding contract in Quebec. He pleaded not guilty.

The charge was stayed in 2019 after the Crown said it did not have enough evidence.

Norman’s retirement came after he reached an agreement with the federal government, the terms of which are confidential.

—With files from Amanda Connolly, Global News