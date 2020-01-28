Ottawa spent $1.4M in failed prosecution of retired navy head Mark Norman

The federal government says it rang up more than $1.4 million in legal costs during the failed prosecution of retired vice-admiral Mark Norman.
Ottawa revealed the figure this week in response to an order paper question from the Conservatives.
The government refused to provide any other details about the costs, including the cost of the RCMP’s investigation, citing solicitor-client privilege.
Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command in January 2017 and later charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets about a $700-million federal shipbuilding contract with Quebec’s Chantier Davie shipyard.
The naval officer pleaded not guilty to the charge and, following a months-long court battle, federal prosecutors dropped the high-profile and politically charged criminal case, citing the emergence of new information.
The government and Norman eventually reached a settlement, the details of which have not been made public, before the vice-admiral retired last year.
