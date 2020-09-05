Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies in crash on Saskatchewan highway near Indian Head

By Roberta Bell Global News
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash east of Indian Head, Sask.
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash east of Indian Head, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man is dead following a collision between the minivan he was driving and a semi truck and trailer near Indian Head, Sask.

The semi truck and trailer collided with the minivan, which was entering Highway 1 about five kilometres east of the town, in the early hours of Saturday morning, said Indian Head RCMP in press release Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:40 a.m., according to the press release, which notes the Indian Head fire department, paramedics, File Hills police and Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP were also on scene to assist.

Trending Stories

The 62-year-old driver of the minivan, a resident of Carry The Kettle First Nation, was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said, adding neither of the two people in the semi were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP academy phase-in plan seeing successful results

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanFatal CrashTrafficHighway crashSemiFort Qu'AppelleMinivanIndian HeadCarry the Kettle First Nationsemi vs. minivan
Flyers
More weekly flyers