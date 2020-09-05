Man dies in crash on Saskatchewan highway near Indian Head

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a collision between the minivan he was driving and a semi truck and trailer near Indian Head, Sask.

The semi truck and trailer collided with the minivan, which was entering Highway 1 about five kilometres east of the town, in the early hours of Saturday morning, said Indian Head RCMP in press release Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:40 a.m., according to the press release, which notes the Indian Head fire department, paramedics, File Hills police and Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP were also on scene to assist.

The 62-year-old driver of the minivan, a resident of Carry The Kettle First Nation, was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said, adding neither of the two people in the semi were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

