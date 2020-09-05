Firefighters, helicopters battling new blaze west of Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire is burning west of Penticton.

Located approximately 20 kilometres southwest from the shores of Okanagan Lake, the Green Mountain Road fire was listed at 1.5 hectares as of Saturday afternoon.

Discovered Friday, the fire is listed as out of control and is located in extremely steep terrain, with plenty of trees and rocks.

There were 15 firefighters on scene at 4 p.m., along with three helicopters. The firefighters were hiking into the bush uphill, with hoses and axes.

The helicopters were filling up with water less than a kilometre away from a small pond.

There were no visible flames, but the fire is producing plenty of smoke.

BC Wildfire says no structures are being threatened at this time, though there are some residential homes less than five kilometres away.

BC Wildfire suspects the fire to be human caused, though an investigation is underway.

More as this continues.