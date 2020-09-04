Part of South Okanagan park still closed because of Christie Mountain wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Part of a South Okanagan park affected by the Christie Mountain wildfire is still closed to the public.

On Friday, BC Parks announced that the north portion of Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is open, but that the south portion is still off-limits.

The wildfire is listed at being held and has remained at 2,122.5 hectares for days.

Effective September 4th, 2020, at 12:00 noon (PDT), the #BCWildfire Service has removed the Skaha Bluffs climbing area from the Area Restriction Order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Christie Mountain (K51287) wildfire. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 4, 2020

The park was closed during the wildfire, but that order was partially rescinded.

BC Parks says people can still visit the park’s northern portion, which includes the Skaha Bluffs climbing area, but the southern portion is closed within the amended area restriction south of Gillies Creek.

BC Wildfire says crews and aircraft are still working within the restricted area, and that access is restricted for firefighter and public safety.

Specifically, BC Parks says Rock Oven, Ward 1, the Sauerkraut trails and Smythe Forest Service Road in Skaha Bluffs are in exceptionally poor condition due to the active wildfire, danger trees and ash pits.

It also listed chainsaw operations and aerial suppression as hazards in the restricted area.

The southern portion of the park will remain closed until further notice.

