Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

60 firefighters from Quebec in California to help battle wildfires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2020 12:42 pm
The Ranch Fire burns over a residential area, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif.
The Ranch Fire burns over a residential area, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press

Sixty firefighters from Quebec have arrived in California to help battle the wildfires ravaging the state, Canada’s answer to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plea for international help with the crisis.

Marc Mousseau of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says the crews arrived in the state Thursday after a day-long briefing at the centre’s sister agency in Idaho.

Mousseau says the Canadians will be assigned to the North Complex cluster of lightning-sparked fires, which have burned more than 23,000 hectares in northeastern California so far and are only about 37 per cent contained.

READ MORE: California wildfires explode in size, become among largest in state history

Trending Stories

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office says Newsom thanked Justin Trudeau for the help when the pair spoke by phone Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

They also discussed the role of climate change in what Newsom has described as one of the worst wildfire seasons in the state’s history.

Mousseau says the 60 personnel represent the total number of firefighters Canada had available at the time of the request, and that there are currently no requests from the U.S. for additional help.

California wildfires have scorched nearly a million acres
California wildfires have scorched nearly a million acres
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCaliforniaCalifornia WildfiresGavin NewsomCanadian Interagency Forest Fire CentreMarc MousseauQuebec firefighters in California
Flyers
More weekly flyers