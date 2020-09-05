1 dead, 2 in hospital after ingesting white powder suspected to be fentanyl: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two people have been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after possibly ingesting an opioid or another toxic substance on Saturday, Nova Scotia RCMP said in a press release.

The Mounties say officers and paramedics responded to a medical emergency in Earltown, N.S., on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other adult men were taken to hospital.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates all three ingested a white powder substance, which police believe could have contained fentanyl or another toxic substance.

The powder has been seized and sent for further testing.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that according to Health Canada, can kill an individual with only a few grains of the substance.

RCMP say they are warning the public in order to ensure they know that the drug may be circulating and to “take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make.”

They are also reminding Nova Scotians that free Naloxone kits, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, are available throughout the province for anyone at risk of an overdose.

To find the nearest location that carries free Naloxone kits, check out the province’s website.

This year, 18 Nova Scotians are confirmed to have died from an opioid overdose, according to the province.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.