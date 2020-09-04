Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after multiple shots were fired off a north-end apartment building balcony during the Friday evening rush hour.

Police said officers received several reports a man was firing a gun at the building, located at Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Residents were asked to stay inside and stay away from the area for a brief period of time “for everyone’s safety.”

Officers shut down the intersection of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West during the investigation.

A spokesperson said officers searched to see if there were any victims, but as of Friday evening there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: UPDATE

Dufferin St + Lawrence Av W

*6:25pm*

– Dufferin and Lawrence intersection is closed @TTCNotices

– for everyones safety, please stay out of the area

– residents are asked to stay in their units

– large police presence in area#GO1674767

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: UPDATE

Dufferin St + Lawrence Av W

*6:35pm*@TorontoMedics are on scene to assist if necessary

– no victims have been located at this time

– officers on scene adv the have the suspect in custody#GO1674767

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020