Crime

Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony

By Nick Westoll Global News
Toronto police shut down the intersection of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West Friday evening.
Toronto police shut down the intersection of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West Friday evening. File / Google Streetview

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after multiple shots were fired off a north-end apartment building balcony during the Friday evening rush hour.

Police said officers received several reports a man was firing a gun at the building, located at Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Residents were asked to stay inside and stay away from the area for a brief period of time “for everyone’s safety.”

Officers shut down the intersection of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West during the investigation.

A spokesperson said officers searched to see if there were any victims, but as of Friday evening there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

