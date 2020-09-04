Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after multiple shots were fired off a north-end apartment building balcony during the Friday evening rush hour.
Police said officers received several reports a man was firing a gun at the building, located at Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Residents were asked to stay inside and stay away from the area for a brief period of time “for everyone’s safety.”
Officers shut down the intersection of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West during the investigation.
A spokesperson said officers searched to see if there were any victims, but as of Friday evening there were no reported injuries.
