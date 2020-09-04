Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Tragic end to search for missing Abbotsford man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 4:09 pm
The search for missing Abbotsford man Brook Morrison has ended in tragedy.
The search for missing Abbotsford man Brook Morrison has ended in tragedy. Abbotsford Police Department

The search for an Abbotsford man who was last seen on Tuesday has ended tragically.

Abbotsford police say Brook Morrison was found deceased near Straiton Road shortly before noon, Friday.

Read more: Search continues for missing Abbotsford man

Foul play is not suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is now investigating, according to police.

Morrison, 26, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 1 when he left his home in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.

Trending Stories

Police and Fraser Valley Search and Rescue later pinged his cellphone in the Eagle Mountain-Ledgeview area.

Province announces funding for BC Search and Rescue
Province announces funding for BC Search and Rescue
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingAbbotsfordMissing ManAbbotsford policeBrook Morrisonabbostsford missing manbrook morrison found deadmissing abbotsford manmissning man found dead
Flyers
More weekly flyers