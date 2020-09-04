Tragic end to search for missing Abbotsford man

Send this page to someone via email

The search for an Abbotsford man who was last seen on Tuesday has ended tragically.

Abbotsford police say Brook Morrison was found deceased near Straiton Road shortly before noon, Friday.

Foul play is not suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is now investigating, according to police.

Morrison, 26, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 1 when he left his home in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.

Police and Fraser Valley Search and Rescue later pinged his cellphone in the Eagle Mountain-Ledgeview area.

