Search continues for missing Abbotsford man

The search for an Abbotsford man who disappeared after going hiking will continue on Thursday.
Twenty-six-year-old Brook Morrison was last heard from Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. when he left his residence in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.
Police say Morrison’s cellphone has been tracked to the area of Eagle Mountain and possibly Ledgeview.
Morrison is believed to still be in Abbotsford. He is described as five-foot-five and 120 pounds, with a slim build, blonde hair, blue eyes.
It’s not known if he is equipped for hiking or the cooler weather.
Abbotsford police and Central Fraser Valley Search plan to resume their search Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Volunteers interested in helping with the search are asked to monitor Abbotsford police’s social media channels for more information.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Morrison is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
