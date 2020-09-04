Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to update COVID-19 situation ahead of long weekend

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 3:15 pm
‘Pandemic fatigue is a very real thing’: Hinshaw discusses pandemic 6 months after 1st case
Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses pandemic fatigue and stress in the province as Alberta marks six months since the first case of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday ahead of the Labour Day long weekend and after the first week students are back at school.

The majority of Alberta children returned to their classrooms this week, after classes were cancelled roughly six months ago because of the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta updates continuing care facility protocols, giving residents more flexibility

Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m., and the news conference will be live streamed in this post.

As of Thursday, the province had 1,415 active cases of COVID-19, with 130 new cases being confirmed in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Hinshaw announced Thursday that a new public health order had been signed that will give continuing care facilities more flexibility when it comes to residents leaving the sites.

