Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to update COVID-19 situation ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday ahead of the Labour Day long weekend and after the first week students are back at school.

The majority of Alberta children returned to their classrooms this week, after classes were cancelled roughly six months ago because of the pandemic.

Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m., and the news conference will be live streamed in this post.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday, the province had 1,415 active cases of COVID-19, with 130 new cases being confirmed in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Hinshaw announced Thursday that a new public health order had been signed that will give continuing care facilities more flexibility when it comes to residents leaving the sites.

Story continues below advertisement