Kelowna athlete swimming length of Okanagan Lake, raising funds for youth concussion clinic

An endurance athlete from Kelowna stepped into Okanagan Lake early Friday and hopes to be out by Saturday evening.

Nick Pelletier is swimming the length of the lake, and he’s hoping to complete the 106-kilometre distance in a record-setting time. The effort is also doubling as a fundraiser for BrainTrust Canada.

He began his journey in Vernon on Friday at 4 a.m., and is hoping to finish the swim in 40 hours, which would be 8 p.m. on Saturday in Penticton.

In September, Nick will attempt to break the record by swimming to Penticton in under 40 hours. Nick's fundraising efforts will go toward providing our Youth Concussion Clinic services to families in need. You can support Nick's swim and learn more here: https://t.co/JznfhibkMi pic.twitter.com/Kfslpr1gpD — BrainTrust Canada (@BrainTrustCAD) August 26, 2020

According to BrainTrust Canada, only one person has completed the feat, adding the current record is 40 hours, 57 minutes and 11 seconds.

Pelletier is also hoping to raise $5,000 for BrainTrust Canada’s youth concussion clinic.

Calling himself an all-around athlete, Pelletier says a concussion forced him out of higher impact sports. And after just one year of college baseball, he had to leave the sport.

“Youth who sustain concussions and their families need nothing more than proper guidance and treatment in a time of high stress and uncertainty,” said Pelletier, who wound up recovering.

A non-profit organization, BrainTrust Canada is based in the Okanagan. The youth concussion clinic provides help for children and youth ages 5 to 25.

“We are grateful that Nick chose BrainTrust Canada to be the recipient of his fundraising swim,” said CEO Mia Burgess.

“And we are thankful for his efforts to shine a light on the serious issue of youth concussion.”

This isn’t Pelletier’s first athletic fundraiser. He also raised $11,000 for a charity called Pencils of Promise, riding 5,755 kilometres across 14 states in 50 days.

To donate during Pelletier’s swim across Okanagan Lake, click here.

