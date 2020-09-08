The best fall getaways across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Summer’s almost over, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t get outdoors — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can still safely enjoy a weekend getaway this fall across the country, says travel expert Heather Davis.

Davis recently joined Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie of Global News’ The Morning Show and shared the best road trip destinations to visit in Canada.

If you’re out west, she recommends going to hot springs in British Columbia and visiting Sasquatch Provincial Park, an area most admired by Indigenous peoples from the Coast Salish group.

Staying on the west side of the country, Davis says Gimli, a community established by Icelandic settlers in 1875 in Manitoba, is worth checking out.

“There’s an annual festival every year… where the Vikings come out so that’s a great way to do that,” Davis said.

This year the Manitoba Icelandic Festival took place instead virtually due to the pandemic.

Saskatchewan’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park gives you another opportunity to explore Indigenous history and culture.

“You can book a teepee sleepover, you can do a dream catcher session, a special dinner (and) a guided tour,” she said.

And before you visit any of these places, make sure you know exactly what the safety protocols are.

Some places may require reservations and, as always, masks are encouraged when you can’t be socially distanced from others outdoors.

Going from city to city or province to province may also have its own rules. Make sure you abide by isolation periods if you’re travelling farther.

In Kingston, Ont., Davis says she and her family enjoyed their stay in the city.

“It’s such a great destination,” Davis said. “It’s only two-and-a-half hours away from Toronto. (I) definitely recommend it.”

What more ideas? Check out the full video with Davis above.