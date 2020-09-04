Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Over 2.8 million illegal cigarettes seized by Saskatchewan RCMP, 9 people charged

By David Giles Global News
Some of the 2,856,500 cigarettes Saskatchewan RCMP said were seized during a 17-month investigation.
Some of the 2,856,500 cigarettes Saskatchewan RCMP said were seized during a 17-month investigation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

An investigation into the distribution of illegal cannabis and tobacco products has resulted in the seizure of over two million cigarettes and charges against multiple people, Saskatchewan RCMP said.

Police said the investigation, launched in March 2019, focused on a group in Saskatchewan allegedly purchasing cannabis from British Columbia.

Read more: Over 5 million illegal cigarettes seized in B.C. in 2019-20

They would then exchange it for illegal tobacco products from Quebec, police said.

During the course of the 17-month-long investigation, police said over 50 searches were carried out of businesses, residences and vehicles to obtain evidence.

Police said 69.3 pounds of cannabis, 5,152 grams of shatter, 2,856,500 cigarettes and over $573,000 in Canadian currency were seized during the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP said the investigation focused on a group in Saskatchewan allegedly purchasing cannabis from British Columbia and exchanging it for illicit tobacco from Quebec.
RCMP said the investigation focused on a group in Saskatchewan allegedly purchasing cannabis from British Columbia and exchanging it for illicit tobacco from Quebec. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

“Organized crime affects the daily lives of Canadians, financially and especially with their health and safety,” Insp. Andrew Farquhar of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s federal, serious and organized crime unit said Friday in a statement.

“We remain committed to using an intelligence-led, integrated approach in our investigations to reduce the demand for illicit products and the threat of organized crime.”

Read more: Winnipeg trio charged after police find well over $1M worth of illegal cigarettes

Police said a total of 64 charges have been laid against nine people for conspiracy offences, Cannabis Act offences, Excise Act offences and proceeds of crime offences.

Those charged are:

  • Dustin Zimmerman, 35, of Pense, Sask.
  • Jaroslaw Kanigoswki, 35, of Vancouver
  • Joseph Johnson, 39, of Yale, B.C.
  • Justin Matychuk, 36, of Regina
  • Sara Cheeseman, 31, of Regina
  • Kyle Loubier, 32, of Regina
  • Louis Sebastian, 37, of Regina
  • Alicia Roberts, 34, of Regina
  • David Wilson, 36, of Regina

They are scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on the morning of Sept. 10.

Story continues below advertisement
Provincial Police seize 12,000 cannabis plants from 3 locations in Lennox and Addington region
Provincial Police seize 12,000 cannabis plants from 3 locations in Lennox and Addington region
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPCannabisOrganized CrimeSaskatchewan RCMPCigarettesshatterIllicit Cigarettes
Flyers
More weekly flyers