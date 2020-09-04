Over 2.8 million illegal cigarettes seized by Saskatchewan RCMP, 9 people charged

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the distribution of illegal cannabis and tobacco products has resulted in the seizure of over two million cigarettes and charges against multiple people, Saskatchewan RCMP said.

Police said the investigation, launched in March 2019, focused on a group in Saskatchewan allegedly purchasing cannabis from British Columbia.

They would then exchange it for illegal tobacco products from Quebec, police said.

During the course of the 17-month-long investigation, police said over 50 searches were carried out of businesses, residences and vehicles to obtain evidence.

Police said 69.3 pounds of cannabis, 5,152 grams of shatter, 2,856,500 cigarettes and over $573,000 in Canadian currency were seized during the investigation.

“Organized crime affects the daily lives of Canadians, financially and especially with their health and safety,” Insp. Andrew Farquhar of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s federal, serious and organized crime unit said Friday in a statement.

“We remain committed to using an intelligence-led, integrated approach in our investigations to reduce the demand for illicit products and the threat of organized crime.”

Police said a total of 64 charges have been laid against nine people for conspiracy offences, Cannabis Act offences, Excise Act offences and proceeds of crime offences.

Those charged are:

Dustin Zimmerman, 35, of Pense, Sask.

Jaroslaw Kanigoswki, 35, of Vancouver

Joseph Johnson, 39, of Yale, B.C.

Justin Matychuk, 36, of Regina

Sara Cheeseman, 31, of Regina

Kyle Loubier, 32, of Regina

Louis Sebastian, 37, of Regina

Alicia Roberts, 34, of Regina

David Wilson, 36, of Regina

They are scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on the morning of Sept. 10.

