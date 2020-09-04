Coronavirus case at Peel District School Board office, 2nd confirmed case of PDSB staff

Send this page to someone via email

Peel District School Board (PDSB) says one of its members tested positive for coronavirus at its North Field Office on Friday.

The news marks the second PDSB confirmed case, after a staff member at Ross Drive Public School in Brampton was confirmed earlier Friday.

PDSB confirms the staff member from the field office was on location on Aug. 28. The identity of the person was not shared due to privacy legislation.

“While Peel Public health cannot comment on specific cases, they confirmed that they are investiating and will determine the places the person went while infectious … and who their close contacts were,” a statement from Michael Logue, Superintendent of Education, read on Friday.

The statement went on to advise staff to continue to follow proper protocols and self-distancing measures.

PDSB said the office was already cleaned since Aug. 28 and has undergone more enhanced cleaning.

“The office will remain open and no further action has been suggested by Peel Public Health at this point,” Logue continued.

“Now more than ever, we must take care of ourselves and each other.”

Meanwhile, the member from Brampton case was at the school on Aug. 27.

According to PDSB, the staff member was in the school and setting up a class while wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

PDSB also said the staff member did not work at the school during a “period of communicability, therefore no risk was identified to the school.”

It will not affect the start of school at Ross Drive Public School.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

