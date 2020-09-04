24 active COVID-19 cases remain in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continues to trend in a positive direction.

One day, after Waterloo Public Health announced that the number of active cases had fallen from 44 to 25, the total dropped again to 24.

There are no residents in hospital as a result of COVID-19. That number fell to zero on Thursday for the first time since March.

The agency reports that two more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,316.

Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus although the total number of cases has only risen by one to 1,460.

A spokesperson for the agency recently said that the total number would fluctuate for a while as other public health units signed on to a provincial system and anomalies are worked out.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region since Aug. 21. The death toll remains at 120.

Three active outbreaks remain in the area including one at a day camp where a camper tested positive last week.

The others are from nursing homes in Kitchener where each has had a single positive test.

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 42,834.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday, which saw 132 new cases. It is also the ninth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 72, Toronto with 41, and Ottawa with 13.

The death toll in the province decreased by one for a total of 2,811. A decrease in deaths can be a result of new information received by the province.