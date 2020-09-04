Arson investigators probe Friday morning fire at Calgary’s Jaycee Slowpitch Park

Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a northeast Calgary baseball diamond on Friday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department said it received multiple calls about smoke and flames visible at the Jaycee Slowpitch Park just after 7 a.m.
East District Chief Gord Best told Global News about 12 trucks responded.
“You could actually see the smoke from across the city,” Best said. “We probably had about 30 firefighters here.”
Best said it appeared to be a food storage area and offices that caught fire.
No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.
– With files from Tracy Nagai
