Arson investigators probe Friday morning fire at Calgary’s Jaycee Slowpitch Park

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Blaze at Jaycee Slowpitch Park doused by Calgary firefighters
Calgary firefighters were called to Jaycee Slowpitch Park in the city’s northeast on Friday after flames and smoke were spotted. Tracy Nagai has details on the battle against the blaze.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a northeast Calgary baseball diamond on Friday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department said it received multiple calls about smoke and flames visible at the Jaycee Slowpitch Park just after 7 a.m.

East District Chief Gord Best told Global News about 12 trucks responded.

“You could actually see the smoke from across the city,” Best said. “We probably had about 30 firefighters here.”

The aftermath of a fire at Calgary’s Jaycee Slowpitch Park in the 1800 block of 39 Avenue Northeast on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The aftermath of a fire at Calgary’s Jaycee Slowpitch Park in the 1800 block of 39 Avenue Northeast on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Global News / Tracy Nagai

Best said it appeared to be a food storage area and offices that caught fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

– With files from Tracy Nagai

