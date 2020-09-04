Suspect in Strathroy, Ont. shooting faces more charges after police searched residence

Strathroy-Caradoc police say additional charges have been laid in connection with a downtown shooting on Aug. 9.
Police say Alexandre Allie, 25, of Strathroy-Caradoc, was in a vehicle attempting to cross the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., into Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 12.
Niagara police arrested Allie on a warrant from Strathroy-Caradoc police after he was turned over by the Canada Border Services Agency. Officers recovered a .22 revolver and a quantity of drugs from inside the vehicle.
A woman from Stratford, with Allie, was also arrested and taken into custody.
On Friday, police said further charges have been laid against Allie and the female he was with after a Strathroy residence was searched.
Allie now faces 10 more charges, including one count of attempting to commit murder using a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Amanda Kristine Moore, 34, of Strathroy-Caradoc, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.
Allie was already facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting, which injured two men.
Police began investigating the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after two men checked into a Strathroy hospital, both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police believe the shooting may have taken place in an alley behind Frank Street in Strathroy.
Strathroy-Caradoc police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators have had little cooperation from the two male victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
— With files from 980 CFPL’s Nick Van Overloop
