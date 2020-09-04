Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Suspect in Strathroy, Ont. shooting faces more charges after police searched residence

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 10:21 am
Stathroy-Caradoc Police Service

Strathroy-Caradoc police say additional charges have been laid in connection with a downtown shooting on Aug. 9.

Police say Alexandre Allie, 25, of Strathroy-Caradoc, was in a vehicle attempting to cross the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., into Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 12.

Niagara police arrested Allie on a warrant from Strathroy-Caradoc police after he was turned over by the Canada Border Services Agency. Officers recovered a .22 revolver and a quantity of drugs from inside the vehicle.

A woman from Stratford, with Allie, was also arrested and taken into custody.

Read more: Suspect in Downtown Strathroy, Ont. shooting arrested at Fort Erie border crossing

On Friday, police said further charges have been laid against Allie and the female he was with after a Strathroy residence was searched.

Allie now faces 10 more charges, including one count of attempting to commit murder using a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Amanda Kristine Moore, 34, of Strathroy-Caradoc, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Allie was already facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting, which injured two men.

Read more: Strathroy-Caradoc police seek suspect in attempted murder investigation

Police began investigating the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after two men checked into a Strathroy hospital, both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the shooting may have taken place in an alley behind Frank Street in Strathroy.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators have had little cooperation from the two male victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Nick Van Overloop

